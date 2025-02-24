DC Holds Revenue Court, Asks Immediate Resolution Of Public Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram on Monday held a Revenue Court in Chamakani Sub-Division Saddar to facilitate the public by addressing their issues and providing official documents, including property records and other certificates, on the spot.
A large number of people attended the session, where they met the Deputy Commissioner and shared their concerns.
The Revenue Court was attended by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Izza Arshad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samiya Jabeen, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Aleena, along with tehsildars, naib tehsildars, girdawars, patwaris, and other revenue officials.
Several complaints were addressed on the spot, with the Deputy Commissioner issuing immediate directives for their resolution.
Speaking at the event, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the Primary objective of the Revenue Court is to resolve public issues at their doorstep.
He reiterated that the swift resolution of public grievances is a top priority, and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure efficient service delivery.
APP/adi
