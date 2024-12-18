DC Holds Revenue Court To Address Public Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar district administration organized a revenue court at Tahmas Khan Ground for the residents of Tehsil City and Tehsil Shah Alam.
The event, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarmad Saleem Akram, aimed to resolve public grievances and provide documents such as property records and other certifications efficiently.
Key officials, including Assistant Commissioners Dawood Saleemi and Syed Arham Mukhtiar, along with additional assistant commissioners, tehsildars, and patwaris, participated in the event.
A large number of citizens attended, raising their concerns directly with the Deputy Commissioner. Most issues were resolved on the spot, and necessary instructions were issued for immediate action.
Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram stated that the purpose of the Revenue Court is to provide prompt solutions to public problems at their doorstep.
He emphasized that addressing public concerns remains a top priority for the administration.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh Singh reiterates govt. resolve to implement minority quota1 minute ago
-
KP Governor monitors anti-polio drive at BHU Shorkot1 minute ago
-
Rival clash claims life of passerby, injuring three others1 minute ago
-
Bike lifter held1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews disaster management, security plan for Christmas, New Year1 minute ago
-
Woman’s murderer arrested1 minute ago
-
Land grabbers’ attack on forest officials leave five injured, cop's uniform torn, rifle snatched1 minute ago
-
DC holds revenue court to address public issues2 minutes ago
-
Education paves way for progress: UoS VC11 minutes ago
-
Adtl Secy Education reviews training of head teachers11 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy commissions Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama in Romania11 minutes ago
-
SMIU achieves remarkable position in UI Green Metrics-2024 Ranking11 minutes ago