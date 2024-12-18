DC holds revenue court to address public issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar district administration organized a revenue court at Tahmas Khan Ground for the residents of Tehsil City and Tehsil Shah Alam.

The event, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarmad Saleem Akram, aimed to resolve public grievances and provide documents such as property records and other certifications efficiently.

Key officials, including Assistant Commissioners Dawood Saleemi and Syed Arham Mukhtiar, along with additional assistant commissioners, tehsildars, and patwaris, participated in the event.

A large number of citizens attended, raising their concerns directly with the Deputy Commissioner. Most issues were resolved on the spot, and necessary instructions were issued for immediate action.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram stated that the purpose of the Revenue Court is to provide prompt solutions to public problems at their doorstep.

He emphasized that addressing public concerns remains a top priority for the administration.