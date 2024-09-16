DC holds Revenue Darbar at New Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) In light of the swift progress on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s new mega residential project, New Peshawar Valley, and to address the grievances of landowners, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, organized a Revenue Darbar at the project directorate of New Peshawar Valley.

The event aimed to ensure transparency in the acquisition of land and resolve landowners’ complaints.

The Revenue Darbar, held at the New Peshawar Valley project on GT Road, was attended by Project Director Syed Abdul Wadood Shah, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Sara Zainab, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas, Land Collector Peshawar Tanveer Shahzad, revenue staff, and landowners from the Patwar Circles of Garhi Faizullah, Urmarh Mera, and Shamshtu in Peshawar district, who provided land for the New Peshawar Valley project.

During the briefing, Project Director Syed Abdul Wadood Shah stated that this project, spanning over108,000 kanals and located at the confluence of Peshawar and Nowshera districts, is the largest and most modern residential project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He highlighted that the project is being completed under a public-private partnership without government investment.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar attentively listened to the concerns of the landowners who contributed their land for the New Peshawar Valley project.

He issued immediate orders to the Revenue Department staff present to resolve their issues and complaints.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner to investigate complaints regarding the transfer of entries in the current revenue records and ensure that missing mutations are transferred to the computerized record either through Fard-e-Badar or by the SDC via Missal Band.

DC Sarmad Saleem Akram emphasized that the New Peshawar Valley project is a modern initiative aimed at meeting future residential needs and reflects the government's commitment to providing the best housing facilities to the public.

He assured that transparency would be ensured at every stage, from land acquisition to project completion.

Additionally, he promised that follow-up meetings would be regularly held to maintain the project’s pace.

Landowners participating in the event appreciated DC Sarmad Saleem Akram’s efforts and pledged their full cooperation with the New Peshawar Valley project.

They expressed hope that other officials would also hold open forums to resolve public grievances, similar to the initiative taken by the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar.