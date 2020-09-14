DC holds revenue 'Darbar' in Tehsil Gumbat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday held an open forum (Darbar) in Tehsil Gumbat to address revenue-related issues of residents on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain(R) Abdur Rehman supervised the revenue 'Darbar' wherein a large number of people arrived there with their complaints.

The DC listened problems of masses regarding record correction, Fard issuance, Commutations, registry, domicile and income certificate etc and directed the revenue officers and officials to resolve all these issues highlighted during the course of Darbar.

He said that no hurdle would be tolerated in the way of resolving masses' problems and added that strict action would be taken against officials who were found responsible.

He said the district administration was committed to resolving problems of masses and in this regard all resources would be utilized.