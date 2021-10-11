DC holds Revenue Darbar to resolve public issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday held a Revenue Darbar to address issues of people related to land documents at their doorstep.

On the occasion, the people presented their complaints related to lands and documentation of their properties to the deputy commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood.

On the directive of DC, several Fard and other land documents including correction of Names in the record were issued to the people on the spot. The officials of Revenue department checked records and files of Patwaris.

The DC assured to continue holding such meetings in future to resolve people's problems at their doorstep.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Madam Gul Bano, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner (City) Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner (Shah Alam) Omar Owais Kayani, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Matani (Habibullah) along with other administrative officers, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Gardawars, Patwaris and relevant officails.