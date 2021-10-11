UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Revenue Darbar To Resolve Public Issues

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC holds Revenue Darbar to resolve public issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday held a Revenue Darbar to address issues of people related to land documents at their doorstep.

On the occasion, the people presented their complaints related to lands and documentation of their properties to the deputy commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood.

On the directive of DC, several Fard and other land documents including correction of Names in the record were issued to the people on the spot. The officials of Revenue department checked records and files of Patwaris.

The DC assured to continue holding such meetings in future to resolve people's problems at their doorstep.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Madam Gul Bano, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner (City) Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner (Shah Alam) Omar Owais Kayani, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Matani (Habibullah) along with other administrative officers, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Gardawars, Patwaris and relevant officails.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Shah Alam

Recent Stories

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

8 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

23 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

43 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

46 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

47 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.