DC holds revenue khuli katchery to resolve citizens' complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq held 'revenue Khuli Kutchery' at Raja bazaar on Friday with the aim to resolve problems of the people at earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq held 'revenue Khuli Kutchery' at Raja bazaar on Friday with the aim to resolve problems of the people at earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officials concerned were also present.

People recorded the complaints including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

DC listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

On the occasion. DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings is to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide speedy justice.