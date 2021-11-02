DC holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citizens' complaints

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Monday held a 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' at Tehsil office with the aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Usman Ashraf and Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Abdullah Mahmood were also present.

The citizens recorded their complaints including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority basis and issued necessary orders.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

