DC holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citizens complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday held a 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' at Tehsil office with the aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, and officers concerned. The citizens recorded their complaints, including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

The DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned. He said that all-out effort was being made to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that the Punjab government wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.