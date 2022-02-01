DC holds revenue open court

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chathha conducted revenue public service court here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chathha conducted revenue public service court here on Tuesday.

All revenue officers were present at the open court held at Deputy Commissioner's office.

The DC listened to complaints of citizens and issued directions for earlier redress of the public complaints.