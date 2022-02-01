DC holds revenue public service court

UrduPoint.com

The revenue public service court was held at tehsil complex, Narowal, on Tuesday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The revenue public service court was held at tehsil complex, Narowal, on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar listened to problems of people and issued orders to the revenue officers to resolve them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar, Tehsildar Ghulam Mustafa Ansari and others were also present.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner said a series of monthly revenue public service courts had been successfully conducted to ensure prompt solution of revenue matters.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioners also listened to complainants in their respectivetehsils and issued instructions.

