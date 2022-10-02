UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Revenue Public Service Court

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Sunday directed the revenue department to ensure the resolution of peoples problems on priority basis.

Addressing the Revenue Public Service Court, he said that public complaints should be redressed on priority basis, adding that corruption would not be tolerated at any cost.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Maham Usman, Assistant Director Land Record and officials of revenue department were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi listened to the complaints of citizens and issued on the spot orders to the authorities concerned for the redressal of same.

He said the purpose of holding Revenue Public Service Court was to resolve issues including accuracy record of properties, issuance of Fard, registration of transfers,registry, income certificate, inspection record and issuance of domicile and otherrelated issues.

