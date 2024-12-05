DC holds revenue public service open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial on Thursday listened the problems of citizens in the revenue public service open court held here in Tehsil Complex Sambrial and issued orders on the spot to resolve the complaints of citizens related to revenue.

He said that as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Revenue Public Service Open Court will be held at the tehsil headquarters level in the first two office days of every month where citizens can register their complaints which will be resolved on merit.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima said that 40 revenue related complainants were registered in the court ,of which more than half were resolved.While the remaining applications would be resolved in the next few days.She added that a complete record of complaints was being kept in the Revenue Public Service Services and their follow-up would also be done.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial also paid a surprise visit to the Primary Health Center in Sambrial, a village near Sahuwala.