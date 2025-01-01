Open Menu

DC Holds Revenue Public Service Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC holds revenue public service open court

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq held a Revenue Public

Service open court in the lawn of his office here on Wednesday.

He listened to the people's revenue-related problems and issued

on the spot orders for their resolution.

The Revenue Public Service open court was also attended by the

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner

Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, and

other officials from the Revenue department.

The DC stated that revenue officers concerned should ensure timely

actions to resolve the people's revenue-related issues.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner issued orders to the officers

concerned for immediate resolution of the applications presented by the

applicants.

During the Revenue Public Service event, transfers were initiated,

inspection records were reviewed, record corrections were made,

issuance of documents was carried out, and other revenue-related

issues were addressed.

