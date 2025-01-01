DC Holds Revenue Public Service Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq held a Revenue Public
Service open court in the lawn of his office here on Wednesday.
He listened to the people's revenue-related problems and issued
on the spot orders for their resolution.
The Revenue Public Service open court was also attended by the
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner
Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, and
other officials from the Revenue department.
The DC stated that revenue officers concerned should ensure timely
actions to resolve the people's revenue-related issues.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner issued orders to the officers
concerned for immediate resolution of the applications presented by the
applicants.
During the Revenue Public Service event, transfers were initiated,
inspection records were reviewed, record corrections were made,
issuance of documents was carried out, and other revenue-related
issues were addressed.
Recent Stories
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits RHC Lal Sohanra2 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue public service open court2 minutes ago
-
Provision of more opportunities to youth in Education stressed2 minutes ago
-
Former ECP Director Altaf Khan passes away after protracted coma12 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes awareness walk on road safety12 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Pakistan on January 522 minutes ago
-
7th digital census begins in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
Cold weather causes illnesses among children32 minutes ago
-
DC lauds Khyber eye foundation services for humanity32 minutes ago
-
Grand new year celebration in Shogran, tourists applaud KDA's efforts32 minutes ago
-
Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DG Khan responded over 1.75 lac emergencies last year42 minutes ago