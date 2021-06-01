DC holds revenue service court in chichawatni

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal Babar Bashir Tuesday held an open court, specifically called revenue public service court), here at Baldia Hall to solve people's problem

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal Babar Bashir Tuesday held an open court, specifically called revenue public service court), here at Baldia Hall to solve people's problems.

He said that the revenue service courts were playing an important role in speedy resolution of public issues, where the revenue officers attend the courts and help resolve the public issues on-the-spot.

The assistant com,missioner Chichawatni was also present.

The DC said the monthly revenue court had received 54 applications, out of which several were processed immediately, while some were forwarded to the offices concerned.

He also issued orders to the revenue officers present on-the-spot for listening to the problems of the people and resolving them without any delay.