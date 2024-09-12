DC Holds Review Meeting To Boost Polio Campaign In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 11:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A performance review meeting was held on the fourth day of the polio campaign in Kohat, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram.
The meeting aimed to discuss strategies for the success of the campaign and was attended by top officials, including District Police Officer Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal, and District Health Officer Kohat.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Akram emphasized the importance of meeting the campaign's goals and issued directives to ensure its success in the remaining days.
He also appealed to the public to participate in the campaign by vaccinating their children and cooperating with polio teams to eradicate the polio virus and prevent permanent disability.
