DC holds special meeting on “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” Portal

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s program “Awami Agenda” on Friday held a special meeting on “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” Portal.

The meeting was attended by the heads of Line Departments of Kohat District.

The Deputy Commissioner while directing the Heads of Departments said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a special portal with the name “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” for solving the public problems and complaints with the aims to empower the people and make them part of the decisions making process.

A dashboard has been provided for all the departments and Officers to ensure speedy implementation of government agenda and decisions through this portal.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the heads of the departments to ensure implementation on provincial government decisions in letter and spirit.