Open Menu

DC Holds Special Meeting On “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” Portal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DC holds special meeting on “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” Portal

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s program “Awami Agenda” on Friday held a special meeting on “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” Portal.

The meeting was attended by the heads of Line Departments of Kohat District.

The Deputy Commissioner while directing the Heads of Departments said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a special portal with the name “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” for solving the public problems and complaints with the aims to empower the people and make them part of the decisions making process.

A dashboard has been provided for all the departments and Officers to ensure speedy implementation of government agenda and decisions through this portal.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the heads of the departments to ensure implementation on provincial government decisions in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat All Government

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 hour ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

2 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

2 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

2 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

3 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

4 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

4 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan