DC holds weekly performance review meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon held a meeting to assess the recent activities of the city’s key departments, focusing on food safety, price control and anti-encroachment operations.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the Islamabad Food Authority, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, said the spokesman of the ICT administration here Sunday.

The discussions centred around various initiatives, particularly actions taken by the Food Authority.

The officials also provided updates on the drainage and other operations during the ongoing monsoon season.

The meeting highlighted the efforts in price control, where 478 operations led to fines totalling Rs 31,500.

Additionally, 40 individuals were arrested for price list violations, and 22 shops were sealed for non-compliance.

Updates on anti-dengue operations and actions against beggars were also presented.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed measures against illegal petrol agencies and the use of plastic bags. The Assistant Commissioners also briefed on the latest developments in court proceedings related to these issues.

On the occasion, the DC directed the officials to accelerate their efforts against the anti-social elements in the Federal Capital and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.