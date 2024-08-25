Open Menu

DC Holds Weekly Performance Review Meeting

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC holds weekly performance review meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon held a meeting to assess the recent activities of the city’s key departments, focusing on food safety, price control and anti-encroachment operations.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the Islamabad Food Authority, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, said the spokesman of the ICT administration here Sunday.

The discussions centred around various initiatives, particularly actions taken by the Food Authority.

The officials also provided updates on the drainage and other operations during the ongoing monsoon season.

The meeting highlighted the efforts in price control, where 478 operations led to fines totalling Rs 31,500.

Additionally, 40 individuals were arrested for price list violations, and 22 shops were sealed for non-compliance.

Updates on anti-dengue operations and actions against beggars were also presented.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed measures against illegal petrol agencies and the use of plastic bags. The Assistant Commissioners also briefed on the latest developments in court proceedings related to these issues.

On the occasion, the DC directed the officials to accelerate their efforts against the anti-social elements in the Federal Capital and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Price Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan