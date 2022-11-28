DC hols open court

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh held an open court (khuli kutchehry) here on Monday and assured people of resolving the issues on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh held an open court (khuli kutchehry) here on Monday and assured people of resolving the issues on priority basis.

He said civic rights would be fully protected and immediate legal action would be taken against those officials and officers of district government departments who would create obstructions in provision of basic amenities to people.

He directed the heads of district government departments to take appropriate steps for immediate redress of public complaints and submit compliance report to his office on regular basis.

Received complaints from the citizens and assured the complainants that their problems would resolved within shortest possible time.