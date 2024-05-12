Open Menu

DC Honor TMO Staff For Services In Election

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir awarded honorary shields to TMO Muhammad Shoaib and Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas for their excellent services in the recent election 2024, Ramadan Mubarak, and other government events and paid tribute to their services.

He expressed hope that in the future they will continue to serve Pakistan and the people in the same way.

APP/arq/ijz/1250

