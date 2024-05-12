DC Honor TMO Staff For Services In Election
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir awarded honorary shields to TMO Muhammad Shoaib and Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas for their excellent services in the recent election 2024, Ramadan Mubarak, and other government events and paid tribute to their services.
He expressed hope that in the future they will continue to serve Pakistan and the people in the same way.
APP/arq/ijz/1250
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Buledi for comprehensive measures to address challenges faced by Nurses2 minutes ago
-
IRSA summons emergency meeting on Monday2 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to women on Mother's Day2 minutes ago
-
Governor directs for resolving gas related issues of people immediately2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take strict action against profiteers2 minutes ago
-
SRSO to organize 15th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from May 15 in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Health Minister KP visits under-construction Kohati Hospital in City2 minutes ago
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder11 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN, world HR bodies to play role for Kashmiri detainees’ release11 minutes ago
-
Mothers honored globally on their special day12 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on May 1512 minutes ago
-
Citizen alleges police officials of snatching Rs 50,000 at checkpoint in PS Golra limits12 minutes ago