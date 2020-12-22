UrduPoint.com
DC Hosts Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali hosted a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony in honour of Christian staff of the DC office, here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, In-charge Control Room Mohammad Sadiq and other officers were also present.

The DC also distributed Rs 1,500 each and gifts among Christian employees of DC office. He said the Christian community was playing important role in national and economic development of the country.

He said that the district administration had taken comprehensive measures to facilitate Christian community for celebrating Christmas. He said that seven bazaars had been set up while foolproof security arrangement had been made around churches.

He said that special arrangements would be made at entertainment venues for Christian community on Christmas. He asked the Christian community to celebrate Christmas in a disciplined and responsible manner and follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of coronavirus cases.

