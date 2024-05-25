- Home
- Pakistan
- DC hosts crucial meeting with Plastic Stakeholders including manufacturers, recyclers, consumers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A significant meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi, bringing together all plastic stakeholders in the district, including manufacturers, recyclers, and consumers.
The session was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema alongside the Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) and the Assistant Director of Environment.
During the meeting, the Assistant Director of Environment Anza Niazi provided a detailed briefing on the enforcement of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Production and Consumption of Single-Use Plastic Products) Regulations 2023 in District Rawalpindi.
The briefing included a presentation of alternative materials to single-use plastics, emphasizing the importance of compliance with the new regulations.
The DC issued a stern directive to all stakeholders, mandating strict adherence to the regulations. He warned that non-compliance would result in legal action against violators. To ensure enforcement, price control magistrates in the district will be equipped with plastic bag thickness measuring gauges. Starting June 5, plastic bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns will be confiscated.
Moreover, the chair encouraged stakeholders to consider more sustainable alternatives, such as cloth bags and paper, steel, or wooden cutlery. This shift is not only aimed at protecting the environment but also at safeguarding human health.
This meeting underscores Rawalpindi's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices, setting a robust precedent for the region's approach to reducing plastic pollution.
