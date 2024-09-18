DC Hub chairs meeting regarding implementation of Child Protection act

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC), Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of Child Protection act on Wednesday.

The focal person of Social Welfare Child Protection Unit Noreen and other officials participated in the meeting.Issues related to strengthening the right of children to be protected from all forms of violence and exploitation through technical assistance from the District Administration in the Child Protection Program were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, the focal person drew the attention of the Deputy Commissioner, said that the absence of a shelter home and a safe protection for the affected children in Hub district is also a challenge.

She said that due to poverty, many parents are unable to afford their children's education expenses, so they send their children to work in factories and other places for extra wages but take it, children often face abuse during work.

She informed the DC that the purpose of Balochistan Child Protection Act, 2016 is to provide protection to children in Balochistan.

Under the Act, the Government of Balochistan is obliged to carry out the responsibility of child protection beneath the supervision of the Balochistan Department of Social Welfare with the support of the Permanent Child Protection Unit of the District Administration.

Noreen said that the Child Protection Unit is responsible for receiving, investigating and receiving complaints and reports of child abuse and includes providing support to these affected children those who are abused or exploited.

Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar said that the district administration would play a full role in ensuring the implementation of the Balochistan Child Protection Act at the district level.