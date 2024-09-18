DC Hub Chairs Meeting Regarding Implementation Of Child Protection Act
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC), Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of Child Protection act on Wednesday.
The focal person of Social Welfare Child Protection Unit Noreen and other officials participated in the meeting.Issues related to strengthening the right of children to be protected from all forms of violence and exploitation through technical assistance from the District Administration in the Child Protection Program were discussed during the meeting.
During the meeting, the focal person drew the attention of the Deputy Commissioner, said that the absence of a shelter home and a safe protection for the affected children in Hub district is also a challenge.
She said that due to poverty, many parents are unable to afford their children's education expenses, so they send their children to work in factories and other places for extra wages but take it, children often face abuse during work.
She informed the DC that the purpose of Balochistan Child Protection Act, 2016 is to provide protection to children in Balochistan.
Under the Act, the Government of Balochistan is obliged to carry out the responsibility of child protection beneath the supervision of the Balochistan Department of Social Welfare with the support of the Permanent Child Protection Unit of the District Administration.
Noreen said that the Child Protection Unit is responsible for receiving, investigating and receiving complaints and reports of child abuse and includes providing support to these affected children those who are abused or exploited.
Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar said that the district administration would play a full role in ensuring the implementation of the Balochistan Child Protection Act at the district level.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoit injured by firing of his accomplices2 minutes ago
-
Two criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's right to self-determination cannot be undermined by sham elections: AJK President12 minutes ago
-
SFA takes several steps on 12 Rabi ul Awwal12 minutes ago
-
Tree Plantation drive in full swing12 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts measures to deal Mpox12 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks record of cases against Salman Akram Raja12 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 489 power pilferers in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.056m from 184 defaulters in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
Islamic calligraphy a source of Islamic knowledge: Shazia Rizwan22 minutes ago
-
CM praises ministers, admin, LEAs for ensuring peace during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)22 minutes ago
-
Mepco cracks down on power pilferer with rangers assistance22 minutes ago