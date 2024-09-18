Open Menu

DC Hub Chairs Meeting Regarding Implementation Of Child Protection Act

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM

DC Hub chairs meeting regarding implementation of Child Protection act

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC), Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of Child Protection act on Wednesday.

The focal person of Social Welfare Child Protection Unit Noreen and other officials participated in the meeting.Issues related to strengthening the right of children to be protected from all forms of violence and exploitation through technical assistance from the District Administration in the Child Protection Program were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, the focal person drew the attention of the Deputy Commissioner, said that the absence of a shelter home and a safe protection for the affected children in Hub district is also a challenge.

She said that due to poverty, many parents are unable to afford their children's education expenses, so they send their children to work in factories and other places for extra wages but take it, children often face abuse during work.

She informed the DC that the purpose of Balochistan Child Protection Act, 2016 is to provide protection to children in Balochistan.

Under the Act, the Government of Balochistan is obliged to carry out the responsibility of child protection beneath the supervision of the Balochistan Department of Social Welfare with the support of the Permanent Child Protection Unit of the District Administration.

Noreen said that the Child Protection Unit is responsible for receiving, investigating and receiving complaints and reports of child abuse and includes providing support to these affected children those who are abused or exploited.

Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar said that the district administration would play a full role in ensuring the implementation of the Balochistan Child Protection Act at the district level.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Hub 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

3 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

3 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

4 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

8 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

9 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan