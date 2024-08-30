DC Hub Directs To Remain Alert To Cope Excessive Water Of Dam
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 07:13 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar on Friday directed the concerned department to remain alert to control excessive water level of Hub Dam which was increased due to recently rain.
She said that the situation of Hub Dam was being monitored and control room was set up on emergency basis to tackle the increasing water level of it due to recently rain.
She expressed these views while briefing to media regarding situation Hub Dam.
She that the recent monsoon rains in Sindh and Balochistan has significantly increased the water level in the Hub Dam.
The DC said that the reason for the increase in the reservoir water level of the dam was heavy rains in the catchments areas of the district Hub and Khuzdar of Balochistan and the catchments areas of the dam.
The DC Hub has directed the Mines and Minerals Department to compel the crash plant owners to remove their machinery from the Mines and Minerals river.
Ruhana Gul Kakar said that excess water would be released through spillways under the supervision of Ministry of Water Resources, WAPDA and Hub Administration to maintain safety.
Executive Engineer Irrigation Canal Abdul Jabbar Zehri said that excess water could start leaking from the spillway at any time saying that residents near the Hub River should be to remain careful.
Executive Engineer Irrigation Canal Hub said that after heavy rains, the water level in Hub Dam has exceeded 338 feet, the capacity of the dam was 339 feet. There should be no damage in case of flood water discharge from the spillway, he told.
