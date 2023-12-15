DC Hub raided the water hydrant, two water thieves apprehended

Hub, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Hub Munir Ahmed Musyani on Friday raided the water hydrant and held two persons involved in water theft and handed them over to Sakran police.

According to the DC office, during the raid, machines, and tanker tyres were seized while two tanker drivers escaped from the scene.

DC said that the government machinery will conduct raids from time to time on hydrants involved in water theft.

