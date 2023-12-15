Open Menu

DC Hub Raided The Water Hydrant, Two Water Thieves Apprehended

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DC Hub raided the water hydrant, two water thieves apprehended

Hub, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Hub Munir Ahmed Musyani on Friday raided the water hydrant and held two persons involved in water theft and handed them over to Sakran police.

According to the DC office, during the raid, machines, and tanker tyres were seized while two tanker drivers escaped from the scene.

DC said that the government machinery will conduct raids from time to time on hydrants involved in water theft.

APP/ahe/378

Related Topics

Police Water Hub From Government

Recent Stories

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

3 hours ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

15 hours ago
Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

15 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

15 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

15 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

15 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

15 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan