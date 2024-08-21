DC Hub reviews preparations of anti-polio drive to be started on Sept 9

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations regarding anti-polio campaign to be stared on September 9

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations regarding anti-polio campaign to be stared on September 9.

In the meeting, the performance of the polio workers was reviewed and the issues related to the training session of the officers and workers of the line department were also discussed.

WHO Surveillance Officer Dr. Dawood, National Staff Officer Polio District Hub Dr. Nazir Ahmed Ronja gave a briefing to the participants of the meeting about the preparations for the five-day polio campaign starting from September 9.

In the briefing, it was told that 90,800 children of 22 union councils of Hub district will be administered the vaccine of anti-polio.

The meeting was briefed that the government's commitment was to secure the future of every child by vaccinating them for a polio-free Pakistan, in this regard, the polio campaign would be launched under a comprehensive and integrated strategy.

It was decided by consensus in the meeting that security would be provided to all the teams and workers participating in the polio campaign, despite, action could be taken if the performance report of the area-in-charge and monitors participating in the campaign was not satisfactory.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ruhana Gul Kakar said that polio was a serious infectious disease, polio affects the brain and spinal cord of the affected person and causes paralysis.

She said that the administration would fulfill its responsibilities in an efficient manner to protect children from life-long disability and polio virus.