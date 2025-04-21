DC Hub Reviews Security Measures For Polio Workers
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Hub Nisar Ahmad Lango on Monday visited UC Beroot three to review the security measures for ensuring safety of polio workers.
District Staff Officer Polio Program Hub District Dr. Nazir Ronja informed the DC about the performance of field workers.
On this occasion, DC Nisar Ahmad Lango said that the purpose of his visit is to check the performance of the teams participating in the polio campaign so that the polio campaign in Hub district could be carried out effectively and successfully, no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
The deputy commissioner said that the performance of the teams would be checked in the polio evening meeting and if there is any coordination issue anywhere, it will be removed.
It should be noted that for the first time in the history of Hub district, after the appointment of a PSP officer, the police department is providing security to the polio teams.
