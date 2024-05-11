DC Humaira Baloch vows to work tirelessly to address healthcare challenges

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Humaira Baloch on Saturday vowed to work tirelessly to address the healthcare challenges. The incumbent government is committed to prioritizing the improvement of our health sector in Balochistan. Every individual deserves access to quality healthcare, and it is our responsibility to ensure that no one should left behind, she said during his visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Uthal.

Reiterating government resolve, she stressed, “We will work tirelessly to address the challenges facing our healthcare system, including inadequate infrastructure, limited resources, and gaps in service delivery.

Through strategic planning, collaboration with stakeholders, and the allocation of necessary resources, we will strive to enhance healthcare facilities, expand access to essential services, and improve overall health outcomes for the people of Balochistan.

Our goal, she said, is not only to treat illness but to promote wellness and create a healthier, more resilient community for generations to come.

Earlier, she visited various departments of the hospital including OPDs, Wards, labor room, laboratory, main medical store and new constructed 10- bed ICU Unit.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela also inaugurated the Free Eye Camp, organized by the SITE Welfare Organization, Bolan Casting limited.

It may be recalled that the Lasbela Institute for Modern Sciences (LIMS) Hub, in collaboration with SITE Welfare Organization Karachi and Bolan Castingb Factory Hubb, organized a two-days medical and surgical eye camp in District Headquarters Hospital Uthal.

The DC inaugurated the Camp on the occasion and visited the Eye, OPD, Eye Lab, Biometry Room, Operation Theater and wards.

The CEO LIMS Dr. Hayat Roonjho, representatives of Bolan Casting Hubb, SITE Welfare Organization, MS DHQ Hospital Uthal and other notables were present on the occasion.