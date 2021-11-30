UrduPoint.com

DC Hunza Issues Notice To Owners Of Hotels To Address The Environmental Issues

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hunza Tuesday issued notices to the owners or managers of 12 hotels constructed at Attabad Lake, Shishkat Hunza to address the environmental issues highlighted by an inspection team

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hunza Tuesday issued notices to the owners or managers of 12 hotels constructed at Attabad Lake, Shishkat Hunza to address the environmental issues highlighted by an inspection team.

The Deputy Commissioner had earlier withdrawn a similar summon of the Assistant Commissioner Hunza.

In a clarification, the office of Deputy Commissioner has said that the summons were called off because of the illegality and as per general clauses act 1987 and rules of business1981 the issuing authority for these summons was the Deputy commissioner Hunza.

