DC Hyderabad asks departments concerned to submit contingency plans for Muharram arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the heads of departments concerned to submit their contingency plans for arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram so that the citizens could not face any inconvenience during the month.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday with the heads of concerned departments, ulema of all sects and heads of mourning organizations, the Deputy Commissioner also directed the Assistant Commissioners to control rooms in their respective taluka offices so that the complaints of the citizens particularly mourners could be registered and resolved at the earliest.

A district level control room will also start functioning soon at Deputy Commissioner's office, he informed.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that adequate security arrangements will be made in order to avert any untoward incident during the month adding that monitoring of Majalis-e-Aza and mourning processions will be carried out through CCTV Cameras.

He advised the SSP Hyderabad Sajid Ameer Saduzai to prepare a comprehensive security plan along with Rangers in order to maintain law and order during the month.

The SSP assured that strict security measures will be adopted during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Deputy Commissioner also advised the management of HESCO to avert load management from first to thirteen Muharram adding that repair and maintenance of HESCO installations including power transformers should be completed before start of the month. The SSGL management should also ensure uninterrupted gas supply so that the mourners could not face any inconvenience during the month, he added.

He also asked the officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other departments concerned to ensure cleanliness and repair of street lights around the places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions.

The management of government hospitals should also be made required arrangements including round-the-clock services, availability of medical, paramedical staff, medicines and ambulances in case of meeting any emergency during Muharram-ul-Haram, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also issued directives to the heads of other concerned departments and also asked the Assistant Commissioners to personally monitor the arrangements in their respective talukas.