DC Hyderabad Declares One-way Roads In City

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 10:13 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chairman District Traffic Management board Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad has declared a number of roads as either one-way roads or no-parking roads.

The district administration's spokesman informed here on Thursday on the recommendations of the Secretary Traffic Board a number of roads mainly in City taluka had been declared once again as one-way roads.

Such roads include Kohenoor Chowk to Qadam Gah, Kohenoor Chowk to Paqqa Qila Chowk, Lajpat road, Rahat Cinema road, Tilak Charhi and Gol Building.

According to the spokesman, the DC also directed the officials to ensure that the motorcycle market did not occupy the roads in Khokhar Mohalla.

He told that the one-way would remain in force from 10 am to 10 pm.

