DC Hyderabad Reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Celebrations Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro presided over a joint meeting of the ulema of different sects and officers of concerned departments here at his office on Friday to review the arrangements of the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The DC directed the officers to ensure cleanliness, adding that efforts should be geared up to drain out the sewage as well rainwater wherever it submerged the roads and streets.

He also asked the officers of law enforcement agencies including Police to ensure effective security arrangements during Muhafil-e-Milad and Milad processions during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal particularly on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). During Milad processions, the Traffic Police should ensure smooth flow of traffic by guiding the people to adopt alternate routes, he added.

He informed that a control room will be established from first Rabi-ul-Awal at his camp office which will work round the clock with Telephone Number 022-9200570 in order to address issues of all kinds if occurred during the Holy month.

He also directed the officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments to install new street lights and put the fire fighters active at the fire brigades to handle any eventuality if occurred.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to personally visit the places and routes where Muhafil-e-Milad and Milad processions will be organized.

He also directed the HESCO management to avoid load management right from Maghrib to Fajjar from first to thirteenth Rabi-ul-Awal so that the people could not face any inconvenience while performing their activities.

The officers of health department to declare emergency in the hospitals from first to thirteenth Rabi-ul-Awal and ensure the availability of doctors and paramedics with required medicines and ambulances, he added.

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh informed the meeting that over four thousand Policemen will perform duties during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal in order to maintain law and order situation.

The DC asked the assistant commissioners to hold meetings with ulema of all sects and make arrangements to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

