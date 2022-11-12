UrduPoint.com

DC ICT Examines Boating Ban At Rawal Dam

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday visited Rawal Dam to examine illegal boating and implementation of Section 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday visited Rawal Dam to examine illegal boating and implementation of Section 144.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, Director Park and In-charge Rawal Lake Park briefed DC on boating issues and Section 144.

The DC directed police and officers to immediately install protective fence around Rawal Dam, also seeking them to ensure that Section 144 enforced in true spirit.

Stern action would be taken against violators, he added.

The DC said that boating here is unsafe, requested citizens to cooperate and refrain from boating. In addition, he urged them to report any illegal boating in Rawal Dam / Lake View Park.

