DC Implements Special Eid Ul Azha Plan For Cleanliness, Maintaining Law And Order

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday has devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure cleanliness and law and order situation during the occasion of Eid al-Azha.

As part of the plan, a concerted effort will be made to promptly remove the remains of sacrificial animals from residential doorsteps.

The administration has designated specific locations for the disposal of animal waste, to effectively execute the plan the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad has deployed a fleet of 25 vehicles and a workforce of 250 staff members.

District administration Abbottabad has encouraged the citizens to cooperate with the TMA staff and gather the animal remains at the designated places.

Street cleaning operations will also be carried out promptly, employing tankers for efficient waste management.

To facilitate the influx of tourists during Eid al-Azha, a dedicated road plan has been devised for Islamabad.

Special parking areas have been established to ensure smooth traffic flow, mitigating any potential disruptions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall during Eid al-Azha, prompting authorities to issue cautionary advice to visitors in Abbottabad.

It is recommended that tourists take necessary precautionary measures while driving and avoid areas prone to land sliding and other dangers.

Furthermore, special police teams have been deployed to safeguard the law and order situation in the area and they will also provide assistance to tourists visiting the district Abbottabad.

These teams are committed to ensuring the prevention of any untoward incidents and maintaining a safe environment.

