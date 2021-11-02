DC imposed ban on begging in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday imposed ban on begging within the territorial jurisdiction of Peshawar for the period of 30 days.

The action was taken in the light of directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division stating that a number of professional beggars especially those hailing from outside the district had flocked on the streets of Peshawar city causing public nuisance and reportedly in certain cases involved in illegal activities.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner office said Deputy commissioner, Captain ( Retd) Kahlid Mahmood in exercise of power conferred under section 144 of the criminal procedure 1898, imposed a ban on beggary with in territorial jurisdiction of district Peshawar.

Anyone contravening this order is liable to be proceed against under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860. This order shall come into force immediately, and shall remain in force for a period of 30 days unless modified or withdrawn earlier.