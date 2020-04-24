UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Imposes A 30-day Ban On Swimming

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:00 PM

DC imposes a 30-day ban on swimming

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman Thursday imposed ban on swimming in dam, springs and pools across the district for 30-day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman Thursday imposed ban on swimming in dam, springs and pools across the district for 30-day.

According to a notification issued here, the violators of ban would be dealt under section 188.

Meanwhile, the district police arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Bilal resident of Darsamand area of Hangu who was wanted to police in kidnapping of a girl for ransom. The arrest was made on a tip-off received by Riaz Shaheed police station.

The district police spokesman said that in an incident of firing by unknown persons one Umer Farooq was killed and Musavir and Ghulam Haider were injured near Kohat Chongi.

Police registered case against unknown persons and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Kidnapping Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Dam Hangu Kohat Springs Abdur Rehman

Recent Stories

China will continue to strengthen Pakistan's capac ..

5 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 237 after 11, 155 cases of Cor ..

21 minutes ago

US passes new stimulus, EU divided as virus costs ..

1 minute ago

Chechen strongman's strategy against virus -- fear ..

1 minute ago

Demise of ex-VC Sir Syed University of Science and ..

1 minute ago

French Govt Vows to Allocate $42Mln for Food Aid t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.