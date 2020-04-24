DC imposes a 30-day ban on swimming

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman Thursday imposed ban on swimming in dam, springs and pools across the district for 30-day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman Thursday imposed ban on swimming in dam, springs and pools across the district for 30-day.

According to a notification issued here, the violators of ban would be dealt under section 188.

Meanwhile, the district police arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Bilal resident of Darsamand area of Hangu who was wanted to police in kidnapping of a girl for ransom. The arrest was made on a tip-off received by Riaz Shaheed police station.

The district police spokesman said that in an incident of firing by unknown persons one Umer Farooq was killed and Musavir and Ghulam Haider were injured near Kohat Chongi.

Police registered case against unknown persons and started investigation.