DC Imposes Ban On Aerial Firing, Other Activities On Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In order to safeguard precious human lives during the Eid-ul-Fitr vacations, the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued directives to halt various activities and imposed Section 144, across the district.

According to a notification issued by the DC office, the Section 144 was imposed in the area to prevent activities that could pose a threat to human lives during Eid holidays. The order is effective immediately and will remain in force for the period of one month.

The prohibited activities include aerial firing, one-wheeling, overspeeding, swimming in Sajjikot Lake and other fast-flowing water channels and streams in the district, boating without life jackets, and operating cable cars, chair-lifts, and doli lifts without valid certificates.

