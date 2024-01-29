DC Imposes Ban On Display Of Arms
January 29, 2024
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir here Monday imposed section 144 in the district and banned the display of any type of arms.
A notification issued here said that the decision has been taken given the current security situation and common threats besides ensuring the safety of the people.
The ban would remain intact for 15 days.
