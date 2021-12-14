UrduPoint.com

DC Imposes Ban On Electric Fish Hunting In Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan , Habibullah Arif has imposed ban under Section 144 Cr P C on electric fish hunting for the period of two months in the district.

The ban was imposed on the written request of District Fisheries Officer saying fisheries department is striving hard to conserve fish fauna in natural water bodies of district Mardan in its limited resources but unfortunately fish hunters are continuously this natural cycle by using electric current to kill fishes.

The notification says anyone found violating this ban will be punishable under section 188 of the P.P.C.

