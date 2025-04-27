Open Menu

DC Imposes Ban On Fire-related Activities For Three Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

DC imposes ban on fire-related activities for three months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In response to urgent warnings from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department about escalating threat of wildfires, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali on Sunday declared a three-month ban on all fire-related activities within forest zones.

The directive, effective since April 24th, targets practices identified as high-risk during summer season.

These include burning of grass, use of fireworks, careless disposal of cigarettes, and cooking during picnics.

The order also specifically addresses shepherds and farmers, whose fire-related activities pose a significant danger to delicate ecosystem.

Highlighting potential for "irreparable damage" to forests and wildlife, Deputy Commissioner Chitrali made it clear that any violation of this ban will be met with strict action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

