DC imposes ban on illegal animal markets

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Umair Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Code, on illegal animal markets or sale of animals on highways, circle roads, bazaars instead of places and markets designated by the district administration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Umair Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Code, on illegal animal markets or sale of animals on highways, circle roads, bazaars instead of places and markets designated by the district administration.

He also imposed a complete ban on setting up points for collecting hides on Eid-ul-Adha and directed the District Administration and Police Department to take immediate action.

Collection of hides by any individual, organization, party or non-governmental organization without permission is strictly prohibited.

These measures have been taken in view of maintaining law and order, public interest and curbing the spread of coronavirus. Violators will be prosecuted under the law.