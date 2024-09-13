DC imposes ban on illegal boating in dams, rivers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Abdul Akram under Section 144 CrPC on Saturday imposed complete ban on swimming and illegal boating in all dams, rivers, ponds and spillways in Kohat district with immediate effect for a period of three months.

Those who violate this order will be punished under Section 188 PPC.

This was officially announced today.