DC imposes ban on kite flying, drone usage near PAF base

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim has imposed a complete ban on kite flying, pigeon flying, drone usage, and laser light displays near PAF Base Masroor under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, the ban aims to prevent potential disruptions to aircraft flights, accidents, and security threats.

The spokesperson for the DC office said that the ban includes kite flying, pigeon flying, setting up pigeon cages or bamboo poles, drone usage, and laser light displays, adding that the ban is effective immediately and will remain in place for 30 days.

He said that the decision is made to ensure public safety, protect lives and property, and maintain a peaceful environment. "The district administration will strictly enforce the ban to prevent any potential risks or threats to aircraft operations and public safety", he added.