DC Imposes Ban On Pillion Riding

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday imposed ban on pillion riding in the Khairpur till 11th of Muhrramul Haram to ensure security and avoid any untoward incident, said a handout issued here.

The DC said that women, children, law enforcement officials and journalists have been exempted from ban on pillion riding.

He said that permits to carry weapons during Muharram have also been cancelled and police have been strictly directed to ensure its implementation.

The DC further said there would be complete ban in the district on pillion riding till 11th of Muharram.

