DC Imposes Ban On Pillion Riding, Wall Chalking At Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram under section 144 has imposed ban on wall chalking, pillion riding, raising provocative sectarian slogans and assembly of five or more people at a public place as part of enhancing security measures for peaceful Chehlum.
Akram also imposed ban on display of weapons, use of loudspeakers except for Azan and Chehlum mourning, distribution of objectionable material, use tinted glasses on the vehicles, aerial firing, sale of petroleum products in small containers, fire crackers, standing on rooftops of building/houses in the surrounding of procession routes and Imambargahs.
Staying of strangers in hostels, sarais and guest houses and houses in proximity of Imambargahs, dumping construction material at the road side, movement of Afghan refugees in public places, urban areas and procession routes has also been banned for a period of 7 days. Violators would be prosecuted under Section 188 P.P.C, said a notification issued here Tuesday.
