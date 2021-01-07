DC imposes ban on provision of fuel to motorcyclists without helmet

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday stopped all petrol pumps from providing fuel to without helmet motorcyclists and imposed a ban under section 144.

Petrol pumps of district Abbottabad following the ban are bound not to supply fuel to the motorcycles without a helmet, underage drivers and sale of fuel in the bottles.

According to the notification, the ban was imposed to save precious human lives of motorcyclists as they do not follow safety measures, sustain critical injuries, or expires in case of an accident.

A couple of years ago at the request of the police department, the DCs of Hazara division also imposed a ban on providing petrol to motorcyclists without helmets resulting in the death tolls of motorcyclists reduced drastically in the region.

Now it is compulsory for motorcyclists to wear the helmet and petrol pumps are also bound not to sell the fuel to without a helmet if any of the petrol pumps found violating the ban would be dealt with strictly.