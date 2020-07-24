DC imposes ban on sale of toy guns, fire crackers ahead of Eid

Deputy Commissioner, Abid Khan on Friday imposed ban on pillion riding, tinted glasses and sale of you guns and fire crackers

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Abid Khan on Friday imposed ban on pillion riding, tinted glasses and sale of you guns and fire crackers.

The ban was imposed under section 144 under section 144 CrPC and will remain in force with immediate effect till termination of Eidul Azha.

District Police Officer, through letter to Deputy Commissioner has requested immediate ban to avert any untoward incident on Eidul Azha occasion.