DC imposes ban on sale, purchase of sacrificial animal on roads

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeemur Rehman Memon has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on roads and footpaths in the limits of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

In a notification issued here on Friday the commissioner directed the police Inspectors heading the police stations as Station House Officers to register FIRs under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the offenders of the ban.

He pointed out that the HMC had set up a cattle market on plot number 69 adjacent Maa Jee hospital on Autobahn road to cater the local need of the sacrificial animals.