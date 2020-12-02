DC imposes ban on sports gatherings

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday imposed a ban on gathering of more than 50 peoples in sports activities under section 144

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday imposed a ban on gathering of more than 50 peoples in sports activities under section 144.

According to the notification, in the wake of COVID-19 second wave, he imposed a ban on sports activities where more than 50 people were involved and bull race to restrict the local spread of the pandemic in the district for 30 days.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 ad 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance.

During last 24 hours 79 patients of Coronavirus positive have been recovered in the district and no new case of COVID-19 has been registered.

President Doctor's Association Haripur Dr. Husain Raza Turabi informed media persons that the second wave of Coronavirus was more lethal than the first one, and urged the people to adopt social distancing and other precautionary measures.

He further said that number of Coronavirus positive cases were increasing day by day, our resources were limited and alone government could not fight against the deadly virus.