UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Imposes Ban On Sports Gatherings

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:48 PM

DC imposes ban on sports gatherings

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday imposed a ban on gathering of more than 50 peoples in sports activities under section 144

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Nadeem Nasir here on Wednesday imposed a ban on gathering of more than 50 peoples in sports activities under section 144.

According to the notification, in the wake of COVID-19 second wave, he imposed a ban on sports activities where more than 50 people were involved and bull race to restrict the local spread of the pandemic in the district for 30 days.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 ad 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance.

During last 24 hours 79 patients of Coronavirus positive have been recovered in the district and no new case of COVID-19 has been registered.

President Doctor's Association Haripur Dr. Husain Raza Turabi informed media persons that the second wave of Coronavirus was more lethal than the first one, and urged the people to adopt social distancing and other precautionary measures.

He further said that number of Coronavirus positive cases were increasing day by day, our resources were limited and alone government could not fight against the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Doctor Nasir Haripur Media Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World special persons day to be observed on Dec-3 ..

29 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

32 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court declares Nawaz Sharif proclai ..

33 seconds ago

One killed, four injured in road accident

35 seconds ago

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

2 hours ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.