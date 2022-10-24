UrduPoint.com

DC Imposes Ban On Transfer, Sale Of Moveable, Immoveable Assets Of PCFCL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Haripur on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the transfer or sale of movable and immovable assets, scrap and trees etc within or outside of Pak China Fertilizer Company Limited (PCFCL) under Section 144 of the Penal Code.

In this regard, a formal order was issued by the DC Haripur, in which it was clarified that this step was taken in the larger interest of the people in view of the order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and any possible threat to law and order in the district.

It was further clarified that legal action can be taken against those responsible for violating the ban. Meanwhile, in another order issued by the DC, a ban was also imposed on any kind of construction on the land of Pak China Fertilizer under Section 144.

