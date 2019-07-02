UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Imposes Ban On Use Of Animal Lipid Material

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:20 AM

DC imposes ban on use of animal lipid material

DIR LOWER, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) ::On the recommendations of District food Controller Abubakar Mahmood who received complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the Deputy Commissioner Tuesday under section 144 imposed ban on animal lipid material (Dhall) used in Chapal Kabab.

As the use of animal lipid material has badly affected the health of human and also creates numerous deadlier diseases.

Therefore to safeguard the precious lives of general public, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has imposed ban on the use of Lipid (Dhall) as cooking oil particularly in Chapal Kabab.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all the Assistant Commissioners to inspect different areas and ensured ban on use of animal lipid material in Chapal Kabab prepareations. The DC also directed for stern action against violators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Dir All

Recent Stories

Heavy taxes imposed on vehicles with new fiscal ye ..

3 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial rem ..

30 minutes ago

FBISE announces SSC Part-II result

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 79 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.