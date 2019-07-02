DC imposes ban on use of animal lipid material

DIR LOWER, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) ::On the recommendations of District food Controller Abubakar Mahmood who received complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the Deputy Commissioner Tuesday under section 144 imposed ban on animal lipid material (Dhall) used in Chapal Kabab.

As the use of animal lipid material has badly affected the health of human and also creates numerous deadlier diseases.

Therefore to safeguard the precious lives of general public, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has imposed ban on the use of Lipid (Dhall) as cooking oil particularly in Chapal Kabab.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all the Assistant Commissioners to inspect different areas and ensured ban on use of animal lipid material in Chapal Kabab prepareations. The DC also directed for stern action against violators.